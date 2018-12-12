Three new members were sworn in to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center board of directors Tuesday afternoon during a brief ceremony at the hospital.
Dr. Christopher Lumsdaine, Dr. Elham “Ellie” Novin-Baheran and registered nurse Leslie Kelly, each of whom won four-year terms of office in the Nov. 6 midterm election, formally took their oaths of office. The new members joined Board President Ray Down and Dr. David McAninch III on the board of directors.
Down welcomed the new members and thanked them for their interest in serving the community.
“I’m looking forward to the input and new ideas,” Down said. “We have a great relationship with the existing board and I’m sure we’ll have the same type of quality experience with the new folks. Welcome, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Kelly previously served as a Lompoc Hospital District board member from 1998 to 2013. She worked at LVMC for more than 20 years and is now a hospice nurse with Assisted Hospice, serving the Lompoc community.
Lumsdaine grew up in the Lompoc Valley and returned to the community in 1998 following completion of medical school and residency training. He is a family practice specialist at LVMC: Physician Services.
Novin-Baheran is a board-certified internal medicine doctor who moved to the Lompoc area with her family in 2010. She has been practicing hospital-based medicine since 2007.
The LVMC board meets at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The meetings are open to the public, and agendas are posted at www.lompocvmc.com.