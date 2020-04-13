Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County; order to wear masks could be expanded

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Santa Barbara County as of Sunday, bringing the county’s reported total to 267 and the number of currently active cases to 162, according to a report delivered to the Board of Supervisors during a budget workshop Monday.
Currently, masks are only mandated at restaurants, while requiring masks in other businesses is discretionary, but the County Public Health Department is looking at potentially expanding the mask mandate, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso told the board.
Of the 267 cases, 105 patients have recovered and two have died, Do-Reynoso said.
Santa Maria is leading the county in the number of COVID-19 cases with 64, followed by the Lompoc Federal Prison with 47, Lompoc with 41 and Santa Barbara with 35, she said.
The number Do-Reynoso reported for the prison is substantially lower than the 60 the Public Health Department reported Friday, but she gave no explanation for the discrepancy.
However, she said the Public Health Department has been working with prison officials on containing the outbreak there and has offered to test any prison staff members who request it.
She also said the department has asked the state to send down a self-contained hospital unit that would include staff to deal with the prison cases.
Other communities included in the count are Orcutt with 27, the South County unincorporated area with 16, the North County unincorporated area with 15, the unincorporated area of Goleta with 11, the city of Goleta and the Santa Ynez Valley with five each and Isla Vista with one.
Do-Reynoso noted that while the elderly are considered most vulnerable to the disease, the greatest number of cases has been in the 50-to-69 age bracket with 40% of the total, followed by 35% in the 30-to-49 age group and 14% in the 18-to-29 age bracket.
Only 9% of the county’s cases have come from the 70-and-older age group, with just 2% from those 17 and younger.
She noted the number of hospitalized patients who are in intensive care units has remained relatively constant at 17 to 18.
Asked about herd immunity, Do-Reynoso said it occurs when people are vaccinated against a disease or a certain number in the community have been exposed to it, but that number is not clear for COVID-19.
She said she has heard it would require 60% of the populous to be exposed to achieve herd immunity, but a new paper from Italy indicated the number could be 10%.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those sto…
Lee Heller, who spoke during public comment but didn’t indicate her affiliation or experience, said it would require 85% of the population to be exposed.
“We know we need to get a handle on who’s been infected,” Do-Reynoso said, noting a Stanford task force is working on a serology test “that could be up and running in two to three weeks” to test who has been exposed.
But she said no one knows yet if having COVID-19 antibodies means an individual is actually immune to contracting the disease later.
Do-Reynoso also showed the board graphs developed by Los Angeles County to model the projected rate of spread before the governor’s social distancing order — 95.6% of the populace would have become infected with the novel coronavirus, while under the current conditions the total is expected to be 29.3%.
With more stringent social distancing orders, that percentage would be cut to 5.5%, according to the L.A. County model.
“So social distancing is working,” Do-Reynoso said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams noted the longer the stay-at-home order is extended, the harder it will be for families without income to survive, but he praised the public’s cooperation.
“This shows how powerful collective action is,” Williams said. “People are staying at home because they have chosen to stay at home, they have chosen to obey the order. … They have chosen to do that even though they may be losing their jobs, losing their businesses, to protect the health of the community.”
