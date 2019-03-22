The three men charged in connection to the September 2017 death of Edward Ramirez allegedly were working to revitalize Northwest, the Santa Maria street gang, police investigators testified Friday.
"When it comes to my hood, I have the keys under this new generation ... ," Thomas Castillo wrote in Facebook messages sent Sept. 14, 2017, more than a week after Ramirez, 19, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Lazo Way. "... I'm taking charge as it's rightfully mine, since my neighborhood isn't what it was or used to be. I'm creating a new breed to separate those who don't belong."
The messages were read aloud in Santa Maria Superior Court by Detective Michael Parker during a preliminary hearing for Castillo, Nicholas Guzman and Juan Contraras, all Santa Maria residents with alleged ties to Northwest. Arrested last year by Santa Maria Police, the three men have since been charged with a slew of criminal conspiracy, weapons and gang allegations in the 18-month-old case.
Castillo is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of ammunition; and multiple gang enhancements. He also faces prior felony strike convictions. Guzman is facing charges of criminal street gang conspiracy; conspiracy to commit murder; unlawful firearm activity; vandalism; and multiple gang enhancements.
Contraras is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy.
Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, officers Alfredo Rodriguez and Erubey Ponce were dispatched to reports of a shooting at 2025 Lazo Way. Rodriguez said that, upon arrival on the scene, the garage to the residence was closed. As Rodriguez exited his vehicle, a Hispanic male adult exited the garage and informed him that the individual who had been shot was inside.
Rodriguez said a Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to his abdominal area, later identified as Ramirez, lay on the ground, surrounded by multiple people "screaming and yelling." Tables and a small barbecue area were set up in the garage and out front, possibly for a party, and beer bottles were observed in various locations.
Ramirez had trouble breathing, Rodriguez testified, and appeared to be going in and out of consciousness. American Medical Response was called in to assist and stabilize Ramirez, but he was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m.
Ponce, who arrived on scene separate from Rodriguez, was tasked with locating potential witnesses to the incident, and later spoke to a neighbor on Hacienda Way, just north of the Lazo Way home.
According to Ponce's testimony, between 9 and 10 p.m. on Sept. 2, the witness was near the garage at his residence when he heard arguing coming from the street. The neighbor told Ponce that they observed an unidentified white sedan with tinted windows leave the area, "with people from Lazo [Way] running after it with bottles in their hands."
"They were arguing about 'This is my hood,' and shortly thereafter the vehicle took off westbound on Hacienda," Ponce said, recalling witness testimony. Prior to police arriving on scene, the witness told Ponce that he heard what he believed to be two gunshots. Three men wearing dark clothing were observed running westbound on Hacienda Way, away from the location of the Lazo shooting.
Ponce testified that the witness could not recall whether he observed bottles being thrown but noted that he did not hear the sound of glass bottles breaking. The witness, according to Ponce, could not see anything in the hands of the three men, and could not provide a general description of the trio.
While Castillo, Guzman and Contraras have not been directly charged in Ramirez's murder, Parker testified that he was likely killed in a gang-involved shooting ordered by Castillo.
Facebook messages read during the hearing indicate that Castillo and Guzman, along with two other alleged Northwest gang members, formed a four-man unit called "The Squad," to revitalize the street gang and recruit new members.
"There was a group of individuals who had a leadership role in Northwest gang that had a dissatisfaction with the way the gang had been run, the way it was producing new members, and the way it was being respected and represented in the community," Parker said. "They took it upon themselves, this group or 'Squad,' to get that gang back on track."
Parker said Castillo positioned himself at the head of the squad, while Guzman was placed below him. While Contraras was not named in the four-man squad, Parker said he regularly supported their operations.
Defense attorneys for the three men — Michael Scott, Andrew Jennings and Jessica Martinez — maintain their clients' innocence, nothing that none of the witnesses at the party were able to identify the shooter.
"No one at the party can identify who the shooter was," Scott said, "and the GPS tracks show that Castillo was not there at the time of the shooting."
Scott rejects the notion that Castillo ordered the shooting, adding that his client told people to "calm down."
"Someone pulled the trigger, but it wasn't Castillo."
While all evidence was presented during Friday's hearing, the matter was continued to April 3 for additional arguments.