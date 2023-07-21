072123 Homicide arrests 01
From left, Irvin Yair Gabino, Noe Soria Bedolla and Armando Fuentes Chagolla were arrested and charged in the 2022 shooting death of Adelberto Moises Gabino on Friday.

Three men were arrested in connection to the October 2022 shooting death of a Santa Maria man on Friday.

At 1 a.m. Friday, the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team, conducted a search and arrest warrant operation in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane.

This operation was a result of an ongoing homicide investigation related to the shooting death of 33-year-old Santa Maria man Adelberto Moises Gabino, according to Lt. Daniel Rios.

