Three men were arrested in connection to the October 2022 shooting death of a Santa Maria man on Friday.
At 1 a.m. Friday, the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team, conducted a search and arrest warrant operation in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane.
This operation was a result of an ongoing homicide investigation related to the shooting death of 33-year-old Santa Maria man Adelberto Moises Gabino, according to Lt. Daniel Rios.
On Oct. 20, 2022, at about 11 p.m., Gabino was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near the intersection of Boone Street and Western Avenue.
During the warrant operation Friday, 19-year-old Santa Maria resident Armando Fuentes Chagolla was arrested without incident.
Chagolla was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on two warrants for charges that include felony vandalism, gang member in possession of a firearm, murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a gang enhancement, Rios said.
During the investigation, Rios said, detectives developed information that led to arrest warrants being obtained for two additional suspects in this case.
Those suspects were identified as Santa Maria residents Irvin Yair Gabino and Noe Soria Bedolla, both 19.
Irvin Gabino and Noe Bedolla were already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail for other crimes. Both have been re-booked for warrants in this case on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and a gang enhancement, Rios said.
All three suspects are being held on $2 million dollars bail.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1329 or Det. Peinado at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1357.