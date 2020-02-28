Three local students qualify for state piano finals

Three students from the Central Coast Music Teachers Association (CCMTA) District VI qualified for April’s state piano competition finals.

Isabella Osgood, Andy Shen and Suri Kim advanced to the finals after performing during Honors and Contemporary competitions at St. John's Lutheran Church in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Osgood advanced in Category D (ages 16-18). A student of Lynne Garrett of Santa Maria, she qualified by performing Sonata in c minor, Moderato by Haydn and Hungarian by MacDowell.

Shen, Category C (ages 13-15), a student of Alan Boehmer of Los Osos, will be representing District VI in two California Association of Professional Music Teachers (CAPMT) divisions; qualifying in the CAPMT Contemporary Competition by performing The Juggler by Toch and Ludus Tonalis by Hindemith and in the CAPMT Honors Competition after performing Chromatic Fantasia in d minor by J.S. Bach and Jeux d'eau by Ravel.

Kim, Category B (ages 10-12), a student of Lynne Garrett of Santa Maria, will be representing District VI at the CAPMT Honors Competition. Kim qualified by performing Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in e minor and The Lark by Balakirev.