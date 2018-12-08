Three people were injured and one died after a car reportedly struck a group of pedestrians on Friday night in Lompoc, but police said they do not know whether the fatal injuries were directly related to the incident.
At about 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 7, Lompoc Police responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a motor vehicle and a group of pedestrians at the 300 block of West Cypress Avenue. According to police, the car struck the group of pedestrians, resulting in three being hospitalized with moderate injuries.
A fourth pedestrian was transported to a separate hospital and later died, according to police, who noted that it is unknown whether the patient died from injuries sustained from the collision.
Witnesses were located and interviewed about the incident, and police were able to contact the driver at the scene. Drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the incident, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.
Police are asking witnesses with any information to call them at 805-736-2341.