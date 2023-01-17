011623 RV fire, Skyway, SBCFD.jpg

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments mop up after knocking down an RV fire that injured three people at a construction site on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning.

Three people inside a recreational vehicle parked at a construction site were injured when the RV caught fire early Tuesday morning, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.

The RV was reported fully involved with flames at 12:33 a.m. in the 3500 block of Skyway Drive, and County Fire and Santa Maria Fire Department crews that responded had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes, County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the adjacent buildings under construction, Safechuck said.

