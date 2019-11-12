A planned three-day burn started Tuesday on a ranch near Los Alamos for wildfire risk reduction as well as range improvement, representatives for Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Air Pollution Control District said.
The prescribed burn on the Bar M Ranch, also known as the Barham Ranch, about 4 miles southeast of Los Alamos on Highway 101 was scheduled to start Wednesday but was moved up a day and will continue through Thursday as conditions allow, according to a release from Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of County Fire and Lyz Hoffman of the APCD.
The goal is to burn 557 acres of oak woodland, chaparral and sage, as conditions allow, to remove old-growth vegetation, a prime fuel for wildfires Bertucelli said.
Since prescribed burns are less intense than wildfires, it will remove the fuel without doing as much damage as a wildfire, he said.
Although it’s being planned and conducted on private land, the burn has been coordinated with County Fire, the APCD and the California Air Resources Board to minimize the impacts of smoke on surrounding communities.
The APCD reviewed the smoke management plan and provided conditions to minimize air quality impacts, Hoffman said.
A portable air monitor has been set up in Los Olivos to keep track of air quality, and the data will be available on the APCD website at www.OurAir.org/todays-air-quality/, Hoffman said.
However, if residents see or smell smoke they should take precautions to avoid health impacts, including limiting strenuous outdoor activity and remaining indoors as much as possible.
Hoffman said symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.
Motorists also are advised to use caution when driving near the prescribed burn.