The path to a four-year degree for Hancock College students was made more direct Monday as college administrators formalized a partnership with the University of La Verne to provide on-site bachelor's degrees in public administration, business administration and organizational management as early as January.
The product of three months of discussions between Hancock College President Kevin Walthers, Vice President for Academic Affairs Robert Curry and University of La Verne administrators, students who complete at least two semesters at Hancock will be eligible for a 50-percent discount on their tuition. According to Walthers, the discount to the $645-per-semester-hour tuition roughly equates to the annual cost of attending a Cal State University campus.
"One of the greatest needs in our community is access to affordable four-year degrees, so this partnership is a big win for our students," Walthers said during a Monday morning signing ceremony attended by more than two dozen local educators, business leaders, elected officials and college staff. "With these degree programs on campus, we can offer the community access to high-quality university education that will prepare students for meaningful careers."
Offering northern Santa Barbara County students an opportunity to pursue a local bachelor's degree has been one of Walthers' priorities since he was hired to lead Hancock College more than five years ago. Under Walthers, the college attempted to add a viticulture degree through a petition to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors — a proposal that was ultimately rejected due to its limited size. California State University, Bakersfield, and Fresno State previously operated satellite programs out of the district's Santa Maria campus, but early 2000s budget cuts resulted in the elimination of the programs.
"It's 110 miles to the closest 'open access' [Cal State University campus,]" Walthers said. "Channel Islands tried to help us out, but it's been really hard to make that work. To have this available for our local students is going to be fantastic."
Nelly Kazman, La Verne's interim dean of Regional/Online Campuses, estimates that 20 to 40 students will enroll in each of the university's onsite bachelor's programs during the inaugural year. Classes will operate using a cohort model, meaning students will enter and complete their degrees in the classroom with the same group of students.
"There's something to be said about a face-to-face education, which is something La Verne does very well," Kazman said. "This will be a quality, accessible and affordable education [available] to Hancock College students, who will be able to seamlessly transfer to a University of La Verne program."
With a high number of Santa Maria students heading to Hancock College after graduating high school, Mark Richardson, superintendent of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, stressed the importance of having an option for an affordable four-year education.
"The more logical options kids have, the better chance we have of getting them a four-year degree," he explained. "What's key about this agreement is ... the reduced tuition. We've had other private, four-year institutions in the city. What tends to separate that out is that they're very expensive."