"Regretfully we have had to cancel the 2022 Santa Maria Parade of Lights due to inclement weather," the group said on its website. "We hope you will join us in 2023 in fairer conditions! Have a Happy Holiday Season."
COVID-19 took out the 2020 parade, and in 2021 restrictions on large public gatherings stemming from the pandemic pushed a second cancellation.
There was some holiday cheer this weekend, though. Santa Maria was able to hold its tree-lighting ceremony Friday night at City Hall.
Photos: Santa Maria starts the holiday with Christmas tree lighting ceremony