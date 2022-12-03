SM Parade Canceled 01
The Grinch, aboard the Smith's Alarms float, waves his sack of treats in the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights. The parade was slated to return this weekend, but inclement weather canceled the event.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Santa Maria Parade of Lights was set to make a triumphant return Saturday night after the coronavirus pandemic had wiped out the past two scheduled editions.

But weather has canceled the annual Christmas parade. 

Organizers waited until Saturday morning to make the final call as rain was scheduled to hit the area in the evening.

