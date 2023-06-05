The people came out early – thousands of them – hoping to get the best spots along Broadway to see bands, floats, horses, and more rolling south for the Elks Rodeo Parade Saturday.

“There’s already a huge crowd and it’s only going to get bigger,” said Jaime Flores, Elks Rodeo Parade Committee chairman, an hour before the 10 a.m. parade kickoff. “And we won’t disappoint them. We’ve got 106 entries this year, and I think 25 of them are first-timers. That’s just great to see.

“I think the new time frame worked, moving the start back an hour to 10 a.m., which gave the weather a chance to clear. And I’d like to thank KSBY-TV for helping us get the message out. I think that helped us get more entries this year.”

"I always love coming to Santa Maria. It's such a great city and great rodeo," said Bob Tallman. "I've been coming here since I was a student at Cal Poly back in the 1960s."

Without a doubt, the most impactful program sponsored by the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is its annual Rodeo Queen campaign, and this year's – the Elks' 80th – promises to be even better.

