Area schools were buzzing with activity Thursday as Santa Maria students returned to their campuses for the first day of the 2023-24 school year.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Santa Maria Joint Union School District sites both celebrated the return of students as the summer break officially ended Thursday.

SMBSD Superintendent Darren McDuffie was on-hand to welcome students to Battles Elementary. Students and staff also welcomed the grand opening of new playground structures at Battles.

