Area schools were buzzing with activity Thursday as Santa Maria students returned to their campuses for the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Santa Maria Joint Union School District sites both celebrated the return of students as the summer break officially ended Thursday.
SMBSD Superintendent Darren McDuffie was on-hand to welcome students to Battles Elementary. Students and staff also welcomed the grand opening of new playground structures at Battles.
Thursday was also the first day of school for about 900 4-year-old students who are part of the district's expanded Transitional Kindergarten program this school year.
Three separate playground structures were installed over break at Battles Elementary, part of work that began over the summer at six schools to replace playground equipment. The school's grass field was also completely re-seeded, however it will be fenced off for several more weeks until the grass is established.
In the first few days of school, students will receive packets of required forms to take home for their parents and guardians to fill out and return. Sessions providing multilingual assistance through Zoom will be available next week for families who need help filling out the forms.
For schools that provide bus transportation, bus schedules and bus stop locations can be found on the district website at smbsd.org. Individual school start and dismissal times can be found under the 'Bell Schedule' page of the website. Breakfast and lunch menus, the school year calendar and other important information for families can also be found on the district website.
The district also sent out a reminder to community members to look out for students who will now be walking or riding their bikes to school during their morning commutes.
District spokeswoman Maggie White also said the district is still hiring for some positions such as student supervision aides, food service workers and classroom instructional aides. Part time and fulltime jobs are available and those interested can visit smbsd.org for more information.
All of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses also welcomed students on Thursday, at Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Delta high schools. St. Joseph High School starts the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 21. Orcutt Unified schools also resumed classes on Thursday. Valley Christian Academy starts Aug. 22.