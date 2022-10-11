Thousands of pumpkins grown by Santa Maria FFA students at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm will be ready for sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, just in time for Halloween.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students, who are from Santa Maria High, Pioneer Valley and Righetti, helped plant, tend and harvest the 18 varieties of pumpkins.

The project, which was planted in June, is part of an FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) for the young farmers.

