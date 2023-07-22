Kids aren't the only ones getting an education within the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

During the 2022-23 school year, 2,798 parents and family members of Santa Maria-Bonita School District students completed a district-sponsored education workshop series.

The last group of parents who completed spring courses in the Parent Institute for Bilingual Education program were recognized at a graduation ceremony and dinner where participants were awarded a certificate of completion at Bill Libbon Elementary School.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

