Kids aren't the only ones getting an education within the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
During the 2022-23 school year, 2,798 parents and family members of Santa Maria-Bonita School District students completed a district-sponsored education workshop series.
The last group of parents who completed spring courses in the Parent Institute for Bilingual Education program were recognized at a graduation ceremony and dinner where participants were awarded a certificate of completion at Bill Libbon Elementary School.
According to Tammie Castillo Shiffer, the coordinator of Family and Community Engagement for the district, this year had the highest amount of parent participation ever for the program.
"It has to do a lot with the recruitment and the teams we work with and with our district's ability to provide resources to our families,” Schiffer said.
PIBE, a third party, says its programs enhance parent engagement by "providing affordable and quality education that builds capacity and strengthens the relationship between parents, families and schools."
The workshops were 5 to 12 weeks in length and required a considerable commitment from those who participated. To have completed a course, the adults could only miss one class. The courses were at no cost and included classes on understanding socio-emotional learning, financial literacy, technology and English as a Second Language.
The program provided Chromebooks for the families to take home so they were able to access the online portion of the courses, Shiffer said.
District community liaisons were able to help parents create email and Zoom accounts and help them navigate the technical aspects of the coursework. Shiffer says since parents are able to bring the courses home, often they become a “family thing” and while they’re listening to the material it sparks conversations amongst the kids and their parents so everyone gets involved in the learning process.
Alma Valle, District English Learner Advisory Committee president for the district, says she had a positive experience with the program and learned some helpful skills, such as how to navigate the internet with more confidence and how to grow and manage her credit.
“I really enjoyed seeing my kids' faces while I was taking classes through Zoom," Valle said. "This was really helpful for me and I learned a lot of things. Honestly, I recommend parents to take these classes because they are free classes and I was amazed by them.”
Adan Navarrete, Alma Valle's husband, said they're both very involved parents and have three kids in the district. Navarrete encouraged all parents to be involved in the program because they will feel proud of their own personal growth and can have better communication with their students.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“It’s an educational program that will impact your daily life and it will show you how to help your student and how to be a better parent," Navarrete said. "You'll also learn how to improve your finances. We also have a social and emotional class where we learn how to work on our social and emotional skills. It is a program that will change your life — you will be able to understand your child more.”
Navarrete emphasized an invitation to dads because he feels that “usually the ones involved are the moms.”
“I am a very busy person. I have a business, I go to meetings, but I make the time,” said Navarrete. “That’s a big issue, especially for the dads, because as males we always put the excuse that we’re busy, but we can do it. So I extend that invitation to the dads.”
Francisco Lozano is part of leadership for the Mixtec community in the district and says he is very involved with his children through their educational journey. He has been able to help his children emotionally and although he isn't able to help so much economically, he learned everything he could about signing up for scholarships.
“This year, my son graduated as an engineer at UC Merced and that has given me an understanding that parent involvement in Mixteco is very important because we didn’t have an education,” said Lozano. “For example, much of the Mixtec community is from rural areas where people don’t have access to that education. But now our kids have more of that opportunity to do different things that we were not able to do.”
Lozano extended his thanks to the district, Shiffer and the PIBE organization for helping the Mixtec community get involved.
“It’s very important to be able to help our kids," he said. "We have to be involved and learn how we can help them.”
Shiffer says they've received positive feedback from the parents participating in the program, as to the content of the courses and she previews all of the courses to make sure they are what parents are asking for. Participants are also surveyed as to what they might like to see in the coming year, as the program plans to expand and continue next school year. .
According to Shiffer, PIBE's track record with families motivated the district to partner with the organization.
David Marquez, an instructor for PIBE, says what makes the program unique is that it provides a variety of topics for different school districts and this is the third year PIBE has worked in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
“What makes us really proud is the fact that parents are participating and they’re also inviting other parents to come to our workshops," Marquez said. "It is truly a privilege to be able to see the growth the community is having as a result of these workshops.”
All parents in the district have access to these courses and are able to take multiple courses or just one at a time. These courses are also available to extended families of students who are interested in being part of the students educational journey. To learn more about PIBE visit PIBE.org.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.