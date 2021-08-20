Thousands of dogs from Santa Maria and beyond will put their best paw forward this weekend at the Fairpark during the Santa Maria Kennel Club's first local conformation show in over a decade.
Between 700 and 800 people per day are expected to be at the event, with conformation shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, following events for agility and speed, or Fast Cat, that took place Friday.
Organizers said around 3,000 dogs are expected to participate over the course of the weekend.
A conformation show, according to Kennel Club director Tracy Swinson, involves the judges focusing on the movements and characteristics of a dog to see how well they conform to their established breed type.
"With conformation, everyone always thinks of the pretty dogs, but … it's actually about function and movement. Judges want to know if the dog can do what they are bred to do, and they look at how they move around the ring," said Swinson, who is also this weekend's show chair.
While the Santa Maria Kennel Club has been holding agility shows regularly at the Elks Lodge, all their conformation events in recent years have taken place in Ventura while they worked with two other clubs. The last time they held a conformation event at the Fairpark was in 2009.
Plans to hold a Santa Maria show in 2020 were thwarted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was a relief to hold it this year, Swinson said.
"We came back to Santa Maria because we wanted to be closer to home," she said. "We have a lot of local people that do conformation, and they are so happy to have another local show. We've worked so hard, and the Fairpark staff has been so amazing helping us get this show ready."
In keeping with the style of their past conformation shows in Ventura, the Santa Maria Kennel Club is encouraging participants to dress themselves and their dogs in Hawaiian shirts for a more fun and casual "Endless Summer" theme.
Out-of-towners are permitted to stay in RVs or vans near the park, with others staying in dog-friendly hotels throughout the city.
"That's also bringing a lot of money into our community. About 500 of those people have to stay somewhere, eat somewhere, and they all have to get gas," Swinson said.
The event is free and open to the public, and will take place outdoors at the Fairpark from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg St.