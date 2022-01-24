Over 6,000 rapid tests, also known as antigen or at-home tests, were distributed at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Saturday. The tests have been in short supply over the past month as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the county and state.
Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson passes out free COVID-19 rapid tests during a distribution at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Saturday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso passes out free COVID-19 rapid tests at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Saturday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
COVID-19 rapid test kits containing two tests each were distributed to Santa Maria residents at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Saturday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Cars arrived at the drive-through COVID-19 rapid test distribution at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Saturday.
Thousands of Santa Marians received at-home COVID-19 testing kits this weekend, thanks to the recent arrival of supplies from the federal government, as cases surge and tests remain in short supply.
According to county public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the department on Saturday distributed 6,750 test kits, each containing two tests, at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Centerpointe Parkway.
While the drive-through distribution was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Public Health Department announced that all tests had been distributed within a couple hours.
County government and public health officials including Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson could be seen distributing the kits on Saturday.
Community partners including organizations and service providers that signed up to distribute tests are continuing to receive them from the county this week, Ruiz said.
Other distributions of rapid testing kits will be announced online in the coming days and weeks at publichealthsbc.org/testing. No further distributions for the general public have been announced at this point.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 2,780 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness over the past three days on Monday.
The additional deaths were of two residents over the age of 70, one residing in Santa Maria and another in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has declined slightly in the past few days from 149 residents to 139. However, of those hospitalized, the number being treated in the intensive care unit has slightly increased from 15 to 17.
