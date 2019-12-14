Orcutt got into the Christmas spirit Saturday.
The streets were packed with people, on hand for the 58th annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade.
“It makes you feel extra Santa-mental this Christmas,” said Tara Hoffmann, a volunteer from the Oasis Senior Center who was an announcer at one of two official viewing stands. “We all need a little Christmas.”
Seventy groups marched, drove and played their way at a brisk pace north on Broadway and then east on Clark over a parade route that was packed with people.
“We have about 1,000 people in the parade and another 4,000 to 5,000 watching on the streets,” said parade organizer Kathryn Scott, an artist, entrepreneur and "chaser of rainbows."
“This is put on by the Orcutt Lions Club Community Foundation," Scott continued. "The foundation works only on the parade. Our volunteers get busy beginning in September making sure we get everything done in time to make this a wonderful day.”
There were floats, marching bands, gymnasts, cheerleaders, classic cars, the Santa Maria Elks vintage western wagon, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, local businesses, Band of Brothers motorcycle riders, the Orcutt Scooter Gang, BMX racers and more.
A happy Grinch didn’t try to steal this Christmas, riding merrily atop the Smith Alarm Co. float.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer followed behind on another.
The Friends of the Orcutt Library had a special float, being honored as this year’s grand marshals.
And, of course, Santa Claus, escorted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, rode the final float of the parade.
“This is the only parade that allows dogs. They even encourage you to bring your dog,” said Clancy McAuliffe, the owner of the Avis Car Rental franchise at the Santa Maria Public Airport, who brought along his two dogs, 17-year-old Coco and 5-year-old Cali.
“We’re marching with Dr. Ruth [Corbo], the owner of Vet to Pets mobile veterinary clinic," McAuliffe said. "This is so much fun. Coco and Cali come with me every year. It’s fun to see all the people who come out to watch. This is so cool.”
The afternoon began with the Orcutt Parade Singers, a group of young volunteers who came out from the crowd.
“Who wants to have some fun? Come on out and sing with us,” said Hoffmann.
Nine youngsters joined her in the middle of Broadway and the kids got the crowd in the mood singing a medley of Christmas classics.
“It was fun,” said Kira Taylor, 8, who came up with her parents from Vandenberg Air Force Base. “I like singing Christmas songs.”
“I was nervous but it was fun to sing in front of everybody,” said Wyatt Brown, 9, who came down with his family from Grover Beach.
“This is such a great event. It’s run by the community and sponsored by local merchants,” said Scott. “It’s a pretty big parade, but it still has that warm, welcoming small-town feel.”
“I’ve been coming to the parade since my daughter Lisa was 4, so that’s 30 years,” said Paula Reese of Orcutt. “My daughters were in the parade and they won a trophy.”
“My sister Jessica and I were in that parade,” said Lisa, now married to Scott Thomas. They brought their children, 6-year-old Layne and 3-year-old Eleanor.
“My kids were in the parade as part of the Creative Beginnings Preschool entry,” said Lisa Thomas. “It’s cool to have your kids in a parade that you were in when you were their age.”
“This has grown so much over the years but it’s still a good, old-fashioned town parade,” said Reese.
“I love coming to this with my family,” said Orcutt native Dan Ellington, the head coach of the Santa Maria High School football team. “I loved the Santa Maria High marching band.”
The Ellingtons were another three-generation family with Dan’s brother [and assistant coach] Derrick, their wives, children and grandchildren.
“The one thing I regret is that we had to miss the parade two years ago," Ellington said. "That was the year we were playing for a CIF [Southern Section Division 12] championship and the game was on the same day they had the parade.
"We might have to miss next year, too, because we’re going to win one next year.”
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 07.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 04.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 01.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 02.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 03.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 05.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 06.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 08.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 09.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 10.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 11.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 12.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 13.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 14.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 15.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 16.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 17.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 18.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 19.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 20.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 21.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 22.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 23.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 24.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 25.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 26.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 27.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 28.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 29.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 30.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 31.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 32.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 33.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 34.jpg
121419 Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade 35.jpg
Not everyone who was nearby got to watch the parade.
Local businesses were open, and business was booming.
“This is very good for business,” said Pam Rowan who, along with Claudia Stine and Julie Darrah, owns what was a very busy Crepes & Cups on Broadway. “This exposes us to a lot of people who didn’t know we were here.”
“And one of the best things is you don’t have to give up your viewing spot to go shopping,” said Hoffman. “The stores will still be open after the parade.”
There was also some serious business to be done. The entrants were competing for several awards.
The parade judges had an eagle-eye view, watching everything from the balcony of the Old Town Commercial Center on Clark.
The award winners will be announced Sunday, and the awards will be handed out Wednesday night at the Orcutt Lions Club.
