Members of Orcutt Academy High School's Class of 2023 walked the stage Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of friends and family stepped out to watch the 155 graduates participate in the commencement ceremony held on the school's back lawn that included a performance of the national anthem by the Orcutt Academy choir.

“I want to challenge each of our graduating seniors to remember this and to use this day as a starting point to go out in an effort to help and inspire others,” said principal Rhett Carter. “When you are struggling or hurting, don't stop and feel sorry for yourself, dig in and find a way to help others. Get up, dust off, and do something to inspire.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

