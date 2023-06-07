Members of Orcutt Academy High School's Class of 2023 walked the stage Wednesday evening.
Hundreds of friends and family stepped out to watch the 155 graduates participate in the commencement ceremony held on the school's back lawn that included a performance of the national anthem by the Orcutt Academy choir.
“I want to challenge each of our graduating seniors to remember this and to use this day as a starting point to go out in an effort to help and inspire others,” said principal Rhett Carter. “When you are struggling or hurting, don't stop and feel sorry for yourself, dig in and find a way to help others. Get up, dust off, and do something to inspire.
"This is one of the most important things you can do in your lives.”
An Orcutt Academy tradition that continued this year was the flag exchange, where foreign-exchange students give a classmate a flag representing their home country, while receiving an American flag in return. This year's class included four foreign-exchange students from France, Taiwan, Germany and Japan.
Carter shared the story of a graduating senior named Anthony Diaz, who was one of the many students in the graduating class of 2023 that inspired him greatly.
Diaz has been battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, all of his life. Carter shared that Diaz has been in so much pain this year that he was not able to attend school and has missed all of the senior events this spring. Yet Diaz would get dressed up and Zoom into each and every one of the school's senior activities where he fought through the pain and cheered and celebrated alongside his fellow students.
“Being here in front of us and your classmates today is a miracle and it took weeks of preparation and work from Anthony and his family to be sitting here today," said Carter. "Anthony, you are a hero in my eyes because you continue to inspire others in spite of the many challenges you face. I want to thank you, Anthony, for being an inspiration for me and all of us.”
Valedictorian Karim Tarek Abou El Khier gave a humorous speech and reminded students to live in the present, give their all and never look back because “it doesn't matter whether you fail or not, you learn from it, you're gritty like that.”
Abou El Kheir was born in Bradenton, Florida, and had always had a bit of a dislike towards school, but pushed and excelled through it regardless of his obstacles. With multiple years of Robotics under his belt, he and classmate Nicolas Camacho, the class' salutatorian, helped the school team climb to new heights. He was also a member of multiple clubs and will be attending Cal Poly next year.
“Don’t dwell on the past. I see so many people that tell me, ‘Oh, I wish I did that more,' 'I wish I asked them out. I wish I turned in my 13 missing assignments due last week’,” said Abou El Kheir. “In all honesty, it changes nothing when you're constantly regretting what you wish you did last week.”
Camacho shared a heartfelt speech and paid tribute to his father who died during winter break his junior year and all he wanted to do was “build my robot in his honor.”
“For me, there’s no better way to cope with the struggles of life than to dedicate your passion into creating or doing something that you’re proud of. It’s even better with the support of a team,” Camacho said.
Camacho is a Santa Maria native that excelled in Robotics and academic excellence. He completed six Advanced Placement courses, 10 Allan Hancock College courses and, beyond his studies, was an active member of several school clubs, including Chess Club, Ping Pong Club, and Freshmen Connect Crew. His ultimate goal is to start his own Robotics business, but he is also excited about the possibility of working for NASA's rover program. Camacho will be attending UCLA in the fall to study Mechanical Engineering.
Orcutt Academy High School class of 2023 holds commencement ceremony Wednesday | Photos
Delta High School holds graduation Wednesday in Santa Maria | Photos
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.