Thirteen recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
The graduating recruits of Class No. 22-124 gathered with their friends and families to celebrate the completion of more than 830 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Twelve of the 13 recruits have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.
“One of Hancock’s most important missions is to train public servants,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “Ensuring that these graduates have the skills they need to serve and protect their communities is a great source of pride for our college.”
In order to graduate, the recruits were required to successfully pass Hancock’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. The academy is a California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) course consisting of 830 hours of instruction. During the academy, the recruits received training in community policing, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, emergency vehicle operations and other important skills. Each recruit shot thousands of rounds of ammunition, passed multiple written exams and ran more than 216 miles as part of their academy training.
The Class No. 22-124 graduates are: Christopher Bennett, independent; Keaton Campbell, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Christopher Chavez, Santa Maria Police Department; Abraham Delgadillo, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Kelly Fielding, Santa Maria Police Department; Vanessa Gomez, Paso Robles Police Department; Robert Kuhn, San Luis Obispo Police Department; Dakota Ladow, Morro Bay Police Department; Wyatt Maggard, Santa Maria Police Department; Uriah Morales, Santa Maria Police Department; Christopher Oros, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Nohah Park, Santa Maria Police Department; and Heather Smith, Lompoc Police Department.
Hancock’s Law Enforcement Academy is one of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs the college offers. Potential students are encouraged to explore these and other degree and certificate programs on the college’s new guided pathways website at www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways. Registration is currently open for winter and spring classes.