The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating another set of multiple fires that broke out Wednesday night in the Santa Ynez River bed and were extinguished by crews from three fire departments.
Multiple Lompoc City Fire Department units responding to reports of several vegetation fires in the riverbed about 8:15 p.m. found five fires burning within a half-mile stretch on the north side just below La Purisima Highlands, a Lompoc department spokesman said.
The fires were controlled after three hours with the assistance of units from County Fire and Vandenberg Fire Department.
Wednesday night’s spot fires marked the third set of fires in the riverbed area in the last two months, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information about the fires can contact the Lompoc City Fire Department at 805-875-8051 or County Fire at 805-681-5500.