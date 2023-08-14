Watson award recipient 00

From left, Andy Watson, award recipient, and John Hollinshead, Santa Maria-Bonita School District board president.

Robert Bruce School third grade teacher Andy Watson has received the Key to the District Award from board president John Hollinshead. Watson has been a teacher for Santa Maria-Bonita School District his entire 25-year career.

Hollinshead said during the Aug. 9 meeting where the award was presented, that he selected Watson for the honor because he is an “outstanding, amazing person and teacher.”

After receiving his plaque to a standing ovation from the audience, Watson noted that as a third-generation teacher, he was humbled by the award and stands on the shoulders of many others. He praised teachers for their hard work and reminded them to celebrate their successes.

