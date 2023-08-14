Robert Bruce School third grade teacher Andy Watson has received the Key to the District Award from board president John Hollinshead. Watson has been a teacher for Santa Maria-Bonita School District his entire 25-year career.
Hollinshead said during the Aug. 9 meeting where the award was presented, that he selected Watson for the honor because he is an “outstanding, amazing person and teacher.”
After receiving his plaque to a standing ovation from the audience, Watson noted that as a third-generation teacher, he was humbled by the award and stands on the shoulders of many others. He praised teachers for their hard work and reminded them to celebrate their successes.
Watson said that he has a passion for teaching reading, social studies and music, particularly the ukulele, to his students. His third grade ukulele troupe has performed at school and district events, including the SMBSD Fine Arts Festival.
“It’s hard to describe the power of putting an instrument into a child’s hand and seeing the light go on,” he said during his speech. “Music is physical, interesting, and you can’t fake it.” Watson has also taught choir at Robert Bruce.
At the school district level, Watson has been a member of the Local Control and Accountability Plan Advisory Committee since its inception. He is a member of the Fine Arts Action Team and worked on the district’s recent Visual and Performing Arts Five Year Plan.
He is a member of the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association (the teachers’ association) and has served on its rep council and executive board. He has been the longtime treasurer of SMEEA’s political action committee and has worked on several campaigns for school board candidates.
“The beautiful thing about Andy … is that he’s involved in his community,” Hollinshead said at the board meeting. “There’s many things he’s brought to the table and shared with us and shared with our community.”
Watson has been a member and board member of the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), which advocates for social justice. He is currently on the board of Corazon del Pueblo, a local non-profit that has an arts and community center that promotes community art programs.
Personally, Watson is a musician in a local country guitar duo and hosts a podcast called “Cowboy Jeff and Andy” that features local arts and culture.
“It’s such a privilege to work and live in this community and be involved,” Watson said. “I view teaching as an art. I’m an organizer. I’m the old sheep in Charlotte’s Web who’s seen a lot.”
Watson’s educational background includes a bachelor's degree in economics and political science and a master’s degree in city planning. He’s an advocate for encouraging more men to join the teaching profession. Watson believes strongly that getting to know people one-on-one builds strong connections and relationships.
“Mr. Watson is dedicated to providing every child with opportunities and experiences that go beyond academic expectations so they can find their own passions and joy,” said Robert Bruce Elementary principal Jillian Bailey. “He advocates for his students in so many ways. He believes that every family should have exactly what he would want for his own family. I am thankful that Andy Watson is a Robert Bruce Bulldog.”
The Key to the District award is reserved for a member of the SMBSD family that a board member believes has made a positive impact on the lives of students.
Each school year, each board member has an opportunity to select a staff member, volunteer, student family member, supporter or community partner who has had a remarkable influence on the schools and students of the district.
It is the highest recognition by the SMBSD Board of Education. The award was instituted by SMBSD superintendent Darren McDuffie in 2022.