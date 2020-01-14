Third District supervisor candidates to face off at forum Thursday in Vandenberg Village

With the California primary election fast approaching, voters will get a chance this week to learn more about the candidates vying for Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District supervisor’s seat.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a 3rd District candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Providence Landing Clubhouse, 699 Mercury Ave. in Vandenberg Village.

Scheduled to appear at the forum are incumbent Joan Hartmann, who has served as 3rd District supervisor since 2016; as well as challengers Karen Jones, a Santa Ynez Community Services District board member; and Jessica Alvarez Parfrey, a community activist and member of Eco Vista, an Isla Vista-based sustainability organization.

Bruce Porter, who also is a candidate in the race, has informed the AAUW that he will be unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, according to the organization.

Porter, a financial adviser and former Santa Ynez Joint Union High School District board member, decided not to send a representative in his place in an effort to alleviate concerns that doing so could be unfair to the other candidates or the forum process, according to the AAUW.

Both Porter and Jones ran against Hartmann in the 2016 primary.

