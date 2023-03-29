Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann made a stop at Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach (SYVCO) in Buellton Monday morning to help fill nearly 900 grocery bags headed for distribution to low-income and homebound seniors in the area. 

Formerly the Buellton Senior Center, SYVCO serves hundreds of local seniors through a number of daily and weekly programs, including Meals-On-Wheels, drive-up meals, senior grocery, monthly senior dinner delivery and a daily cost-free farmers market and weekly community grocery program.

"Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach has really stepped up to meet the needs of so many older adults and families across the Santa Ynez Valley," Hartmann said.

032823 Joan Hartmann stops at SYVCO 2

SYVCO Executive Director Pam Gnekow, left, discusses future plans for the organization's Buellton facilities that include improved spaces for serving veterans and survivors of domestic violence.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
032823 Joan Hartmann stops at SYVCO 2

SYVCO Executive Director Pam Gnekow, left, discusses future plans for the organization's Buellton facilities that include improved spaces for serving veterans and survivors of domestic violence.
Buellton Senior Center Meals on Wheels: A lifeline for seniors | Judith Dale

Buellton Senior Center Meals on Wheels: A lifeline for seniors | Judith Dale

The Santa Ynez Valley can be proud of how it takes care of its seniors. Four organizations have been established to help meet the needs of older citizens in our Valley: Atterdag Village (formerly Solvang Lutheran Home) established in 1953; Buellton Senior Center, established in 1977; Solvang Senior Center, established in 1978; and People Helping People, established in 1992.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0