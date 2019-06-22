A third body was discovered Saturday in the rubble of a mobile home that burned Friday morning at the Casa Grande Mobile Home Estates in Santa Maria, bringing the number of fatalities in the fire and related shooting to five, according to Santa Maria Police detectives.
An unidentified suspect shot and killed 70-year-old Kurt Bracke and 78-year-old Richard Hanen, both residents of Santa Maria near the mobile home club house, and the bodies of the suspected shooter and two additional unidentified victims were located inside of a burned mobile home at at 519 W. Taylor St.
Identification of the suspected gunman and the two additional victims will be released once the coroners office confirms their identities, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.