More than a decade has elapsed since she taught her former students in preschool, but Ruth Kane is looking forward to the end of the 2021 school year because she'll see them graduate from high school.

Kane, 65, was a preschool teacher at Bright Beginnings, a popular preschool program in Lompoc, from 2006 to 2009, and has kept in touch with her former students up to high school graduation and beyond.

When the students graduated from high school in 2020, Kane brought them balloons and presents. Kane isn’t sure what type of relationship other preschool teachers have with their former students, but describes the bond she has as very meaningful. They’re like grandchildren, Kane said, even though she already has six of her own.

“They were all my grandchildren before I had grandchildren,” Kane said. “I was their first teacher.”

Kane calls herself an “Air Force brat.” She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and lived in Panama City, Florida, with her dad, who was serving in the Air Force, before they relocated to Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1962, when he retired.

Her professional experience in teaching children goes back to 2000, when she was a teacher at the Lompoc YMCA’s Before and After School program until 2003. She earned a bachelor's degree in child development in 2005 and returned to the YMCA in 2009 before retiring in 2019.

Kane also taught at Community Action Commission. She has instructed children ranging in ages from 2 to 12 years.

She now works as a crossing guard/supervision aide through the Lompoc Unified School District at Buena Vista Elementary. She pursued the job to keep in touch with her students, but has not seen them on a regular basis since classes shifted to virtual instruction due to COVID-19.

Bright Beginnings itself also closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Kane was teaching at Bright Beginnings, her preschool class averaged 15 to 20 students. She taught four groups, accounting for more than 50 students, and still keeps in touch with many of them.

She would see her former students mostly around town with their parents, usually shopping, she said. They’d call her “teacher Ruth” or “Miss Ruth,” and still do.

“I can even be in Walmart and I can hear ‘teacher Ruth,’” Kane said.

Many of her students have moved away, but Kane said she maintains contact with at least a dozen former students who are still in town, and others who live out of state.

Come graduation time, Kane will put together little gift bags filled with balloons, trinkets, gift cards, candy, notepads and other materials for college. She’ll ask the students’ parents what they like so she can personalize the bags.

Kane hopes students continue to stay in touch with her and that students graduating this year will reach out. She gets emotional thinking about the positive impact she has made on her students' lives.

"Usually preschoolers don’t remember their teachers, but I feel that still being involved, I have an impact in their lives even when they reach those ages when they're older," Kane said. "They are like my grandchildren."