The Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted a performance by a traveling theater troupe that uses American Sign Language at Ethel Pope Auditorium in Santa Maria last weekend.
The free performance featured the group Sunshine 2.0, a professional traveling troupe from Rochester, New York. The performance involved the use of movement, sign language, physical theater and other physical elements, while also educating audience members about the deaf experience.
The performances were presented in voice and in American Sign Language to provide full access for the sizable audience.
The group is based at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf and travels to public schools, schools for the deaf and hard-of-hearing students, colleges or civic venues. It also offers performances and activities that highlight STEM fields and other educational topics through the arts.
According to the group, Sunshine 2.0 is a reboot of Sunshine Too, a similar on-the-road performing arts program that was established in 1980 and, during its 19-year history, visited 48 states, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, Israel and Japan, presenting programs developed around the themes of deaf awareness, social issues and the environment. The original troupe provided more than 12,500 performances for more than 1.3 million people worldwide.
Deaf and hard of hearing students from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties met the troupe last week for a theater experience. The troupe led a group of 40 students in interactive theater workshops that incorporated the use of American Sign Language (ASL), signed songs, body awareness and games.
