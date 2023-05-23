The Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted a performance by a traveling theater troupe that uses American Sign Language at Ethel Pope Auditorium in Santa Maria last weekend. 

The free performance featured the group Sunshine 2.0, a professional traveling troupe from Rochester, New York. The performance involved the use of movement, sign language, physical theater and other physical elements, while also educating audience members about the deaf experience.

The performances were presented in voice and in American Sign Language to provide full access for the sizable audience.

