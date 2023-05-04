Gregory Wolf, a social sciences teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, has been named the 2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made Thursday at a ceremony held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office during the regular meeting of the County Board of Education.

An inspirational teacher who brings joy to learning — and the “undisputable heartbeat” of the social sciences department — Wolf teaches U.S. History, Political Science, and Advanced Placement Psychology and has served as the social sciences department chair, vice president of the Parent Teacher Student Association and Associated Student Body Activities Director.

