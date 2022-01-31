The Santa Maria Public Library Valley Reads Book Club is back for February.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
This month’s book is “Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Imbue. It follows the story of two undocumented immigrants from Cameroon and their struggles to find substantive employment. The novel explores themes of loyalty, betrayal and substance abuse.
Library patrons interested in participating in the Valley Reads Book Club may register online or call 805-925-0994.