Virginia Perry Souza has been named the 100th president of The Rotary Club of Santa Maria, as it nears its 100th anniversary next fiscal year. Fred Donati is Immediate Past President, Robert Curry is President Elect, James Stoddard is President Elect Nominee. John Henning is Club Secretary while Heather Weare continues as Treasurer. Tom Martinez continues as Foundation President, Jessa Brooks, Club Service Director, Blanche Fugate, Community Service Director, Erinn Dougherty, Youth Services Director, Laura Mohajer, International Service Director, Tom Ross, Sergeant at Arms. Cynthia Schur is Assistant District Governor.