The Rotary Club of Santa Maria has honored the profession of nursing by presenting a scholarship check to Allan Hancock College. Accepting the scholarship is Academic Affairs Dean Margaret Lau, center, along with Noon Rotary President-elect and Hancock Vice President of Academic Affairs Bob Curry. The check was presented by Tom Martinez, Noon Rotary Foundation chairperson, at a recent Noon Rotary meeting. The Rotary Club of Santa Maria meets Tuesdays at noon at the Santa Maria Inn Cabana Room. Visit their website rotaryclubofsantamaria.org for further information.
The Rotary Club of Santa Maria honors nursing profession with scholarship check to Allan Hancock College
