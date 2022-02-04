The Rotary Club of Santa Maria

Noon Rotary has honored the profession of nursing by presenting a scholarship check to Allan Hancock College. Accepting the scholarship is Academic Affairs Dean Margaret Lau, center, along with Noon Rotary President-elect and Hancock Vice President of Academic Affairs Bob Curry. The check was presented by Tom Martinez, Noon Rotary Foundation chairperson, at a recent Noon Rotary meeting.  The Rotary Club of Santa Maria meets Tuesdays at noon at the Santa Maria Inn Cabana Room. Visit their website rotaryclubofsantamaria.org for further information.

 Contributed photo

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria has honored the profession of nursing by presenting a scholarship check to Allan Hancock College. Accepting the scholarship is Academic Affairs Dean Margaret Lau, center, along with Noon Rotary President-elect and Hancock Vice President of Academic Affairs Bob Curry. The check was presented by Tom Martinez, Noon Rotary Foundation chairperson, at a recent Noon Rotary meeting. The Rotary Club of Santa Maria meets Tuesdays at noon at the Santa Maria Inn Cabana Room. Visit their website rotaryclubofsantamaria.org for further information.

0
0
0
0
0