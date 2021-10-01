Andrew Hackleman
Andrew Hackleman is the Assistant City Manager for the City of Santa Maria. Previously, he was Chief Operations Officer at Reach Central Coast. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1996 to 2017, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Hackleman earned a Master of Science degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Science degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Hackleman is also appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. He is a member of the International City and County Management Association, and a member of The Rotary Club of Santa Maria.
Marga Cooley
Marga Cooley is the Managing Editor for Santa Maria California News Media Inc., a news publishing group that includes the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and the Hanford Sentinel. During her 40-plus year career in journalism she has been involved in industry sectors including reporting, page design, and copy editing including eight years as a city editor for the North County Times in San Diego. She graduated from Cal State Fresno with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and has worked at papers including the Fresno and Modesto Bees, Visalia Times-Delta, and the San Diego Union Tribune. She served as a board member for Kids are Worth a Million in Carlsbad, and as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime before joining The Rotary Club of Santa Maria.