Alicia Araujo helped welcome local families and an energized group of kindergarten children Friday afternoon — all taking in the sea of orange produce and other attractions at Los Flores Ranch Park at the edge of Santa Maria.
“Once fall season starts, everybody comes in,” Araujo said.
The Hancock College student is part of the 2019 edition of The Patch, featuring pumpkins, corn and other produce grown by area students and placed for sale during Halloween season.
The Patch is a partnership between the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms, designed to provide free agricultural education programs to more than 60 high school students in the Santa Maria Valley.
Students participate in monthly workdays and outreach programs to gain experience in land and crop production, leadership, teamwork, and commitment.
Araujo, in her second year of volunteering at The Patch, helped guide students and teachers from Jimenez Elementary, along with other visiting families, during the early afternoon hours.
She also helped sell $165 worth of pumpkins between 8 a.m. and noon Friday.
Araujo said helping at The Patch is much more than just volunteer time for her and the other student workers. It also puts them in a position where some of their future schooling could be paid for.
“We actually get scholarships out of this because we go to Hancock,” Araujo said. "For the scholarships, it depends on how many hours you put in.
“For us, we get the same type of scholarship as the high school students," she said. "They track their hours themselves. Whoever has the most hours gets the scholarship at the end of the year.”
Araujo and Baileigh Ruiz, who also served as a guide for visitors, both said the scholarships are offered through the city of Santa Maria.
Ruiz received a $400 scholarship last year for her volunteer work and said it helped cover the cost of her books at Hancock.
Ruiz said that while the event has being going for two weeks, they saw an influx of more people Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
“For kids, we have field trips — and for the families who come out here,” Ruiz said. "We have the corn maze, and we have some arts and crafts on certain weekends. We also have 21-and-over events on certain weekends.'
Jimenez Elementary brought nearly 120 students to Los Flores Ranch in the morning and early afternoon.
An accomplished singer with roughly two decades of teaching and performance experience joined Hancock College this fall as one of 51 newly hir…
Kids got the chance to navigate through the corn maze and took pictures at specialized booths decorated in Halloween colors.
Pumpkins at The Patch range in size from small to the full weight of 18 pounds.
But pumpkins aren’t the only attraction.
The corn maze allows guests to find their way through plants standing nearly eight feet tall, partly blocking out the sun.
Music, arts and crafts and 21-and-over events are available on specific days — a Boots and Flutes mimosa tasting is set for Oct. 20.
Araujo added that active military personnel can park for free at The Patch this Sunday.
Nearly 100 young baseball and softball players, along with parents, coaches and youth league organizers, marched in front of the Recreation and Parks Department building in Santa Maria on Monday, protesting the changes to the area fields.
While Araujo and Ruiz provided guides and rang up sales, Anthony Morin helped man the corn maze booth.
The Hancock recreation management student has helped set up the booths the last two years.
While Morin admitted it’s a lot of hard labor to get The Patch up and running, he said he understands the true purpose of hosting the fall event with Halloween on the horizon.
“In the end, it’s for [the community] to have a lot of fun,” he said.