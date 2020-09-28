The Patch celebrates opening weekend in Santa Maria with COVID-19 precautions

After months of preparation by over 150 local high schoolers, Santa Maria agriculture education program The Patch kicked off its third season with a coronavirus-safe opening weekend from Sept. 25 to 27.

The Patch provides free, career-oriented agriculture education to high school students in Santa Maria, culminating in the opening of the pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park during the Halloween season.

Along with lots of pumpkins, including discount pumpkins for elementary school students on Friday, the weekend featured educational exhibits, crafts and free berries for visitors. Over 185 cars came through to experience the attractions.

In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, all visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear masks, with volunteers present to control traffic flow. Sanitizing stations also have been added, and the corn maze is closed this season to ensure social distancing, program coordinator Corina Posada said.

The Patch has provided agriculture education programming for more than 300 local high school students, raised nearly $200,000 dollars for the community, and awarded over $30,000 in scholarships to participating students, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The Patch is partnered with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms, he added.