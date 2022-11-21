 Skip to main content
The Outdoor School near Lake Cachuma targets 2023 reopening in grand rebirth after Whittier Fire

Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America's Outdoor School at Camp Rancho Alegre in the Los Padres National Forest is on pace to reopen to the public in 2023, marking a comeback of the program some five years after the camp was destroyed in the 2017 Whittier Fire.

The 215-acre camp in just 45 minutes was devastated by the blaze which charred more than 18,000 acres in the Santa Ynez Mountains, destroyed 16 homes near Highway 154 and decimated 47 of the 50 on-site structures.

According to Carlos Cortez, Scout executive and CEO for Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America, efforts to fully rebuild the camp remain underway while a target date is set for the fall of 2023 to reopen The Outdoor School. 

111822 Camp Alegre cleanup.jpg 1

Over 60 volunteers rallied at Camp Rancho Alegre for a camp cleanup day on Nov. 5 in preparation for The Outdoor School's fall 2023 reopening. Attendees included scouts, scout leaders, families and other members of the community.

111319 Rancho Alegre rebuilds 08.jpg
A staff member residence made with SIP panels, a sandwich of structural board and rigid foam, is under construction at Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp near Cachuma Lake in this file photo from 2019. The popular Outdoor School and Scouting facility is rebuilding after the July 2017 Whittier fire destroyed 47 camp structures.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

