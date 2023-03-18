On Monday, March 20, The Okonite Company, Santa Maria plant, will celebrate the 50th work anniversary or Armando Narez.

As its longest serving employee, Narez embodies traits that help make Okonite a wonderful place to work, according to a company spokesperson. His decades-long commitment to hard work and excellent workmanship has left an indelible mark, not only at the Santa Maria plant, but throughout the 100+ year-old company.

Narez started his career as a test helper earning $2.78 per hour in 1973, when a gallon of milk was $1.40, eggs were 69 cents a dozen, and a new car was $3,200. Through his tenure, Narez served in key roles such as continuous vulcanization operator, shipping floorman, wire drawer, machinist, shipping floorman, test utility operator, shipping-receiving clerk, cable operator and currently holds the position of tool room attendant.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you