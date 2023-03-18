On Monday, March 20, The Okonite Company, Santa Maria plant, will celebrate the 50th work anniversary or Armando Narez.
As its longest serving employee, Narez embodies traits that help make Okonite a wonderful place to work, according to a company spokesperson. His decades-long commitment to hard work and excellent workmanship has left an indelible mark, not only at the Santa Maria plant, but throughout the 100+ year-old company.
Narez started his career as a test helper earning $2.78 per hour in 1973, when a gallon of milk was $1.40, eggs were 69 cents a dozen, and a new car was $3,200. Through his tenure, Narez served in key roles such as continuous vulcanization operator, shipping floorman, wire drawer, machinist, shipping floorman, test utility operator, shipping-receiving clerk, cable operator and currently holds the position of tool room attendant.
Times have changed but Narez continues to set a positive example of hard work and dedication for his co-workers. His handprint is on many millions of feet of power transmission cable constructed in Santa Maria and distributed around the world.
When you think of it that way, you could even say he has touched the lives of millions of people with the quality products he has had a part in making. We are honored to say, “thank you” to Armando Narez for his loyal service and many contributions to The Okonite Company.
Whether it’s professionally or personally, Armando Narez, our dad is dedicated, hard-working, and dependable, Ruth Narez said in a family statement.
He's someone that everyone can count on for anything, anytime. Our dad taught us we can do anything we put our mind to, if we work hard and put our minds to it.
Growing up, he emphasized the importance of being independent and self-reliant. Our parents have been married for 48 years and have lived in the same home since their marriage on Aug. 4, 1975.
His work ethic milestone — being employed with Okonite for 50 years — is something remarkable you rarely hear about and is such an amazing accomplishment. The dedication and stability that he and Okonite have brought to our family is incredible.
Our family would like to thank my father and Okonite for providing us with so many fond memories over the years (including all the good food from the company picnics). Our dad is a person you want in your life. So proud he’s our dad.
He finished high school early and graduated from Righetti High School as a junior in 1972. Narez then enrolled at Allan Hancock College, where he obtained his electrician certification. He proceeded to apply at Okonite where he’s been employed since March 20, 1973.