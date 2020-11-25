'The need goes up': Hancock College, Foodbank increase food distributions to help families this holiday

This year, like many Santa Maria residents, Cecilia Abrams will be celebrating a smaller, less intimate Thanksgiving than normal.
Due to the dangers of COVID-19 transmission, a usually large family gathering will be limited to a celebration with only her immediate family members, who will be socially distanced outdoors while they enjoy their meal together.
Despite the change in plans, she was able to receive supplies for a Thanksgiving meal at a food distribution at the Santa Maria campus of Hancock College on Tuesday, including a chicken, bread and produce.
“It’s the time we’re living in. It’s different, but I don’t argue with it. I’m happy with what I have,” Abrams said, wheeling her bag of food in a cart.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, food distributions by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at sites like Hancock have increased exponentially to meet increased community needs. Upwards of 1 million pounds of food have been distributed by the Foodbank each month since March, double what has been distributed in past years, according to county data.
Over the past month, however, the need for meals has grown even more, especially in North County areas like Solvang, Santa Maria and Guadalupe, said Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer.
“I think that as the economic crisis continues to deepen, and now especially since we're back in the purple tier, there will be reduced work hours for a lot of people, and the need continues to increase over the course of this crisis,” Smith-Meyer said. “People are losing more and more work, and the need goes up, proportionately.”
This week, the Foodbank increased the number of available bags to sites that showed increased demand, including Hancock College, Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, and the Family Service Center in Guadalupe, she said.
According to Henry Schroff, Hancock College student activity specialist, the college received closer to 900 bags of food for their distribution on the Tuesday leading up to Thanksgiving. This is an increase from the 600 to 700 bags allocated in past months.
“We did notice an uptick recently,” Schroff said, as Hancock staff loaded food into the long line of cars on campus.
The increase was also necessary, he added, because the distribution would be limited to one day this week, with Thursday’s distribution canceled due to the holiday.
On the other side of campus, next to the administration building, Hancock College also held its 12th annual food distribution for single parent students in the Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) and Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) programs.
Through fundraising efforts and donations from Spencer’s Market, the college was able to provide pumpkin pie, cranberries, butter, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and a 12-pound turkey to 55 students at the Santa Maria campus and 16 at the Lompoc campus, according to CARE program coordinator Alex Spiess.
“We put out a call for fundraising, and raised almost $3,500,” Spiess said.
The donations are especially important this year, Spiess said, due to the strain placed on single parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a real challenge for our students, especially being single parents — staying home with their kids, helping with schooling, while having to work,” she said.
To view a full list of food distribution locations and dates in Santa Barbara County, visit foodbanksbc.org/get-help.
