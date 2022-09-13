The Minerva Club’s outdoor farmers market, held on the lawn and parking lot of their historic clubhouse Saturday, marked the end of summer and was an expanded version of last year's effort.

In addition to lunch and the sale of fresh vegetables and baked goods, Minerva presented a sample of their hugely popular (and now defunct), Trash and Treasures sales.

There were long tables of discarded treasures looking for a new home: art, handbags, lots of glasses and dishes, knick-knacks, baskets, jewelry and seasonal décor like metal pumpkins and Santas in ceramic sleighs.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0