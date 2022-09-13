The Minerva Club’s outdoor farmers market, held on the lawn and parking lot of their historic clubhouse Saturday, marked the end of summer and was an expanded version of last year's effort.
In addition to lunch and the sale of fresh vegetables and baked goods, Minerva presented a sample of their hugely popular (and now defunct), Trash and Treasures sales.
There were long tables of discarded treasures looking for a new home: art, handbags, lots of glasses and dishes, knick-knacks, baskets, jewelry and seasonal décor like metal pumpkins and Santas in ceramic sleighs.
“We wanted this to be a community event, not just a club event,” said co-president Linda McCollister, who manned the cookie table located under a shady tree. "We sold out of just about everything and are so pleased with the way this turned out.”
All the effort put into organizing the market and getting the word out paid off. The event attracted a large crowd of not only members but folks who saw the flyers advertising the market on bulletin boards around town. People walked away with bags and bags of goodies that included fresh produce from Rancho Guadalupe Farms like super fresh broccoli, lettuce, romaine, cauliflower and celery.
Board member Dottie Lyons did a brisk business dispensing her homemade fruit pies – both peach and the irresistible, hard-to-keep-in–stock raspberry and rhubarb. The baked goods table also featured homemade bread and cupcakes from a local baker.
Tomatoes and Meyer lemons from the backyards and gardens of members also graced the produce area.
Barbecued chicken lunches (chicken, beans, salad and garlic bread) were available for $15. Minerva pre-sold 320 of the lunches and made 30 extra to sell on demand. At the end of the day, there was not a chicken dinner in sight. Some food patrons took their lunches home while many others used the chairs on the lawn and enjoyed a congenial al fresco meal.
“We did good,” said Marge Maupin, Minerva’s foodie-in-chief and in-house caterer.
Minerva also invited several vendors to bring their wares to market. One of these, a maker of small fabric items, Dorothy Davis, sold all her adult bibs, items that are guaranteed to save your blouses from spots and stains.
“We hope to build on the success of this year’s event and do even better next year,” said McCollister.