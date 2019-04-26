The arrival of carousel rides, food booths and strawberries all signify one thing at the Santa Maria Fairpark — the return of the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.
The 2019 edition will begin Friday and end Sunday. But on Thursday, a private gathering took place inside the Strawberry Pavilion to map out what’s coming back and what’s brand-new.
Amendments to ordinances that would ban cannabis cultivation on smaller agriculturally zoned lots in the inland areas will be considered by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission in a public hearing Wednesday.
Other amendments to expand the area where residents must be notified about potential commercial cannabis activities also will be considered in the hearing set for 9 a.m. in the Planning Commission Hearing Room on the first floor of the County Engineering Building at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
A Santa Maria Superior Court Judge on Thursday knocked $200,000 off the bail for a Buellton man charged with several sex crimes against three Santa Ynez Valley teenagers.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested Gregory Scott Ray on April 9 amid allegations he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with three male juveniles.
He pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of child sexual abuse during his April 12 arraignment, including lewd and lascivious acts, sodomy, oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object.
Former Hancock College President/Superintendent Ann Foxworthy said one of her first memories of the school’s Lompoc Valley campus was an invasion it endured shortly after opening.
Foxworthy said her office fielded several calls in the spring of 1999 about a massive number of caterpillars taking over the campus.
The bugs — and their remains — could be seen crawling up the sides of buildings and covering sidewalks.
Fans of the Avengers film franchise flocked to Central Coast theaters Thursday night for the opening of “Avengers: Endgame,” and it might be hard to find two bigger fans than a Santa Maria couple who spent weeks preparing costumes for the event.
Deven Gladstone, 28, and girlfriend Shelby Rose, 24, arrived at the Regal Edwards Santa Maria 14 & RPX theaters in the Santa Maria Town Center before 1 p.m. to line up for the “fan event” screening at 5 p.m.
“We want to make sure we get good seats,” explained Rose, dressed as the Winter Soldier, as they were driving into the Town Center parking lot.
A 31-year-old from Gaviota died after the 2017 Aston Martin he was driving swerved off Hollister Ranch Road and overturned in an area so remote that he wasn't found for up to two days.
Samuel A. Mott was reported missing at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after he didn't return from taking cookies to a friend who was manning a security guard booth on Hollister Ranch, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin McCool.
While searching for Mott, his mother found him dead inside his vehicle two days later, at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, McCool said.
Upon her discovery, personnel from the CHP's Buellton Area Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene.
Investigators determined Mott was traveling southbound on Hollister Ranch Road at an unknown speed when, for undetermined reasons, his vehicle left the roadway in a southeasterly direction where it overturned and came to rest on its roof in a remote area.
As a result of the collision, Mott sustained fatal injuries.
A vehicle inspection now is underway to determine if there was mechanical failure. Toxicology reports also are pending and are expected within a week, McCool said.
Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact the Buellton Area CHP Office at 805-688-5551.
The third season of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley kicks off May 11 during Mother’s Day weekend.
Coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau and the city of Santa Maria, the trolley takes riders to a variety of stops to experience local wineries.
The trolley is scheduled to run every weekend from May 11 to Oct. 13.
The route begins at Costa de Oro Wine Tasting Room, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., in Santa Maria.
Along the route, it will make stops at Presqu'ile Winery and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, with a stop at the corner of West Clark Avenue and South Broadway Street in Old Town Orcutt before returning to Costa de Oro.
The trolley will run every 60 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also run additional routes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. but will exclude Cottonwood Canyon and Presqu’ile wineries.
The trolley is designed to allow guests to stop at the wineries and locations of their choosing and then catch up with it as it completes the loop.
The cost per person — which does not include wine tastings — is $10 in advance, or $18 when purchasing tickets at the trolley.
Advance tickets can be purchased at:
- Core Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria;
- Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria;
- cnagy Wine Tasting Room, 145 S. Gary St., Suite 103, Old Orcutt;
- Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria;
- Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 S. Broadway, Old Orcutt; and,
- Woody’s Butcher Block, 700 E. Main St., Santa Maria.
Last year California saw one of the worst fire seasons in the state's recorded history. The Woolsey fire burned large swaths of Southern California and the Northern California town of Paradise was razed by flames from the Camp fire that tore through the small town, killing 85.
Several newsrooms from around the state collaborated with the Associated Press on the subject of wildfire dangers in the Golden State, to identify what the state and its residents can learn from a historically tragic and devastating 2018. Go online to see a collection of the entire series.
If this was it for the 2019 St. Joseph baseball team, the Knights finished their season by winning a tournament championship.
The Knights snapped a 3-all tie in the top of the eighth on successive successful squeeze bunts by Noah Skarda and Aden Anderson, rode five strong innings of relief by Anderson and beat Atascadero 7-3 in eight innings at Nipomo High School Thursday to win the Nipomo Spring Classic.