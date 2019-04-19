The city of Lompoc’s budget discussions kicked off in earnest Wednesday night as city department heads detailed the ways in which cuts could negatively impact the community, and at least one City Council member called for slashing the salaries of city administrators.
Wednesday’s workshop was the City Council’s first full meeting dedicated solely to the city’s 2019-21 biennial budget, which is facing a deficit projected at nearly $4 million. Community members filled the council chambers for the four-hour meeting, which ended in an impasse with council members giving direction for staff to compile further data to present at a future budget meeting.
City Manager Jim Throop, who continued to face resistance to his proposed ballot measure for a 1% increase in local sales tax, kicked off the workshop by launching into a presentation that included several department leaders discussing the ways that across-the-board cuts of 8.7% would affect city services.
What sort of future do Santa Marians want for the city? It’s one with more affordable housing, options for alternative transportation, four-year degree options within city limits and a revitalized downtown, according to a report released Thursday by the nonprofit group CAUSE.
On Thursday, Councilwoman Gloria Soto and representatives from CAUSE, Hancock College, Corazón del Pueblo and Food and Water Watch held a press conference at Santa Maria City Hall to discuss the main findings of the report.
The report -- titled "Community's Priorities for Santa Maria's Future" -- was prepared after CAUSE staff and volunteers surveyed several hundred Santa Marians during the summer of 2018 about their priorities for the city’s future. Approximately 100 people were surveyed during an August town hall, and a team of bilingual CAUSE interns met with 200 more residents on the west side of the city during a six-week-long period.
More than 100 kindergartners from Ontiveros Elementary traded books and classwork for goats and tractors Thursday morning, playing games and enjoying special farm-themed activities.
As they have for nearly three decades, the group of eager Ontiveros students left their classrooms for part of the day to frolic at the yearly Kinder County Fair.
The event is a great way for students to have fun and let loose as they head into the weeklong spring break, said teacher Danielle Alvarez, who coordinated the morning's festivities.
A Ventura County music teacher who presented programs in the Santa Ynez Valley now faces a state indictment for committing lewd acts against five minors while he remains under federal indictment for child pornography and exploitation.
The complaint filed in Orange County Superior Court brings six criminal charges for lewd acts upon children under the age of 14 against John Edward Zeretzke, founder of Flutes Across the World, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday.
“Crimes against children are despicable,” Becerra said. “Schools must represent a safe environment for our students. No parent should fear for the safety and security of their child at school.
Maria Campa-Cendejas, 14, has been safely located after she was reported missing and is being reunited with her family in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Campa-Cendejas was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ohio offices after Santa Maria Police asked for the public's help in locating her Wednesday.
No information has been released about the reason for her disappearance or her connection to a man named Juan with whom she was believed to be traveling.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. will be closed Easter Sunday, April 21, but will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, April 22.
Trash and green waste collection service will not be affected by the closure.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
Valley Reads, the Santa Maria Public Library's monthly book club, will discuss "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Learning Center.
The book follows the rivalry of two magicians, Prospero the Enchanter and A.H. Wanting to best the other, they each take an apprentice to train for an exhibition of magic. However, the stakes may be too high.
Free coffee will be served.
To join the book club, which meets the fourth Tuesday of the month, sign up at the Information Desk on the second floor of the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
One-day youth soccer tournament planned
Youth soccer teams in the community are invited to participate in the first Cinco de Mayo 7-on-7 Soccer Tournament at 8:30 a.m. May 4 at the Crossroads Basin Soccer Field, 2000 College Drive, in Santa Maria.
Registration for the inaugural tourney, sponsored by People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, is $250 per team, which includes referees.
Boys and girls teams with birth years 2003 through 2011 of all skill levels are welcome.
Awards will be given for first and second place.
A completed team roster form is required at registration, which continues through Thursday.
To register, visit the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, at 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Cabrillo baseball ends Kansas City tour at 1-2, plays last game at Kauffman Stadium
The Major League Baseball home of Cabrillo 2007 grad Danny Duffy allowed the Conquistadores to take on Joplin High of Missouri in the third, and final, game of CHS's Missouri trip.
Cabrillo fell 8-3 to Joplin on Thursday evening. However, CHS head coach Jon Osborne said by phone that the Conqs will leave Missouri with vivid memories.
Freshman first baseman Tristen Gutierrez delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Hancock's baseball team its first walk-off win since the season opener on Thursday.
The Bulldogs came from behind to beat Merced, the No. 17 team in the North Region, 2-1 to end Hancock’s annual Spring Classic in dramatic fashion.
Hancock, which fell to the Blue Devils by the same score on Tuesday, improved to 19-18 overall. Merced fell to 20-16-1.
Righetti's baseball team stayed a game up in the Mountain League standings with a two-game sweep of Paso Robles, culminating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bearcats.
The Warriors improved to 9-1 in Mountain League games, one game ahead of San Luis Obispo in the league standings. Righetti is 15-4 overall.
Caleb Dulay threw a complete game, allowing just two hits over seven innings with three strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Dulay walked a batter and hit another, needing only 59 pitches to take care of the Bearcats.
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.