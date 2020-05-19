The little food truck that could: The Shift returns to Santa Maria's streets after COVID-19 closure

"We explained to [our staff] that we wanted everyone to be safe. We didn't know how serious COVID-19 was," he said.

Once Gentry saw different ways businesses were modifying their practices, however, Gentry made a game plan that included equipping his staff with gloves and masks and increasing sanitization on surfaces including the cashier's iPad.

Since reopening on May 9, The Shift has created and sold around 200 burgers a day.

Gentry said customers have been happy to see the truck back in business, especially considering the impacts of COVID-19 on dine-in options.

"We are extremely grateful for our community's support and giving us the opportunity to cook for them," Gentry said.

The truck can now be found at various locations throughout northern Santa Barbara County, depending on the weekday.

On Mondays and Thursdays, The Shift sets up shop outside the Santa Maria Valley YMCA; on Tuesdays, they can be found on Southside Parkway near Richard Healy Family Dentistry; Wednesdays and Saturdays bring the truck to Robin Ventura Park; and Fridays feature the truck outside of the former Old Town Market in Orcutt.