A film made right here in Santa Maria was screened Saturday night at Regal Cinemas.
This first screening of "The Unbroken Sky," a short film based on the memoirs of Santa Maria native Francisco Jiménez, was held Saturday night in front of a packed theater. Attendees included Jiménez, the filmmakers and supporters of the project.
The 24-minute film was directed by Josh Peterson and Jiménez says its story is representative of the lives many immigrants face in the U.S.
“(The film) is a way of honoring our ancestors, our parents, our grandparents who worked very, very hard, sometimes in the fields," said Jiménez. "Their hard and noble work makes it possible for all of us to enjoy our meals every single day.
“So these families are being represented in this film and that makes me very happy. I think it's important for people to see the movie and hopefully deepen their empathy, their respect and gratitude for these individuals represented in the movie.”
The short film begins on a night in 1947, showing an excited 4-year-old Mexican boy as he and his family crawl through a hole under a barbed-wire fence coming to the United States.
"This is Francisco’s odyssey... a childhood of working in the fields and struggling to attend school," the film's summary reads. "A close-knit family surviving in constant fear of deportation."
According to co-producer Robin Mortarotti, filming included revisiting some of the same locations where the events took place.
Some scenes in the short film include Jiménez and other immigrants hiding in matted rows of the strawberry fields from the border patrol, laying as still as they can. The film shows students being deported in front of their classmates and, as they get pushed into the patrol car, the Santa Maria High School sign fades in the back.
Jiménez says the film was really a community effort of not only Santa Maria, but also Guadalupe.
“One of the things about the community is that much of the film was shot here in Santa Maria, and the community participated in many aspects, providing cars for us, the music, including some actors that don’t have dialogue, but they appear in the movie,” said Jiménez. “Also, for example, in Guadalupe and the different places they shot, they were able to provide us with free access to those facilities.”
Jiménez is a Santa Maria High School graduate who immigrated with his family to California from Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico, and, as a child, worked in the fields in Santa Maria. Now 80, Jiménez is a professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at Santa Clara University. He's also the director of the Ethnic Studies Program at Santa Clara.
The lead actor in the film who portrays Panchito, Jiménez in his youth, is Ricardo Gonzalez, a young actor from Los Angeles. Gonzalez said the production went well and that “the days felt like a flash, because everyone was so nice and sweet about everything.”
“When my agent sent me the audition, I read the notebook and I was like, ‘I need this, I need this to be mine,'" Gonzalez said. "It just stood out from so many other jobs and it’s so amazing. The message that comes through, he was such a hard-working man and look at where he is now. It’s just amazing.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Jiménez says migrants toil every single day and their work has inspired his writing, and they have inspired the film.
“What sustains these families working in the fields every single day is the hope and dream of having a better life for their children and their children’s children and that’s why they persevere. They work hard because they want to realize a better life for their children so they’re an inspiration for all of us,” Jiménez said.
When first reading Jiménez’s story, producer Normandie Ramirez says it made her ask herself two important questions: “Where do I come from?” and “How did I get here?”
“I now have a newfound respect for my ancestors, and so that was really an opening in my spirit," Ramirez said. "The minute I read the book I saw a film in my head, so I’ve been wanting to make this for a long time.
“It was a little burning call that I had to answer and here we are. It’s our story, we all come from somewhere. Our ancestors maybe took a boat or crawled under a fence or did something to bring us here to this day.”
Ramirez says a really important factor when making the film was “that we owned our story," meaning that the crew included women and people of color, all from various generations. The director of photography, Ingrid Sanchez, gathered a diverse crew from Los Angeles and San Francisco.
“As a woman of color, it's sometimes challenging to fit into this world so it’s really wonderful when you see people actively trying to create a community that’s also based on what the film is about,” said Sanchez. “I think that we were such a great mix of people from different ages, different communities. I even had one of my lighting assistants who grew up in Santa Maria, so he stayed with his parents when he was here."
Ramirez, along with various cast and crew members, including the four main characters played by Edgar de Santiago, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Julia Arteaga and Gonzalez, emphasized their gratitude for being able to work with Jiménez so closely.
“It was amazing to see Francisco come to set. It’s not that often that you get to create a film about someone and feel so close to them,” said Ramirez. “Before I shot this film, I read all of his books and to then see him on set and see the love and care that he gives to every single person, which is such an inspiring beacon of hope, it really made the experience just even a bit more special.”
Mortarotti says he especially wanted to thank the people of Santa Maria, who showed them the true meaning of community. “Through their amazing support, never failing to accommodate our endless requests, or judging our strange work habits and hours."
“We simply could not have made this film in a better or more nurturing environment,” said Mortarotti. “This was truly a blessed production, with the product of passionate artists and creative collaborators on all sides of the camera. A movie like this exists because its story attracts and resonates deeply with all involved.”
Peterson, the director, says there is much more of Jiménez's story. For this short film, they chose a tiny slice of just one of the four books he's authored, but “it’s a whole sweeping saga that deserves a much bigger canvas.”
“From the family’s beginnings in Tlaquepaque, Mexico, to their journeys all over California, following the harvests of different crops, to Francisco’s discovery of Elvis Presley and rock ’n’ roll dances at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, to him learning to love language and literature and working towards going to college on a scholarship, it’s all an incredibly rich narrative. There is humor and tragedy, conflict and love,” said Petrerson. “It has a powerful appeal that goes beyond the Jiménez family, beyond the Central Coast communities, even beyond the Americas — the migrant farmworker story resonates globally, that’s why Dr. Jiménez’s books have so many fans in Europe, in Asia, all over the world.”
Peterson says with this short film they want to spread this story further and get the attention of investors and partners to help develop a 6-to-8-hour limited series. “I know, deep in my bones, that this project will take off. How could I not be inspired by the awe-inspiring ambition and work ethic of Dr. Jiménez, his family, and all migrant farmworkers?”
'The Unbroken Sky' short film about Dr. Francisco Jiménez premieres at Santa Maria Theatre | Photos
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.