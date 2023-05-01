A film made right here in Santa Maria was screened Saturday night at Regal Cinemas.

This first screening of "The Unbroken Sky," a short film based on the memoirs of Santa Maria native Francisco Jiménez, was held Saturday night in front of a packed theater. Attendees included Jiménez, the filmmakers and supporters of the project.

The 24-minute film was directed by Josh Peterson and Jiménez says its story is representative of the lives many immigrants face in the U.S.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

1
0
0
0
0