Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day. Celebrate these dedicated professionals by nominating those who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
Winning submissions will be featured in a special section in the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record in honor of National Nurses Week. Submit nominations through March 31 at https://santamariatimes.com/nurses. Voting will take place April 1 to 14. Nine winners will be selected by a panel of judges and readers' choice will determine a 10th winner.