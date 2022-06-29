Guadalupe's public bus system, the Guadalupe Flyer, will be splitting into two routes beginning this Friday.
Traditionally, the Guadalupe Flyer has operated one 75-minute route with several stops throughout Guadalupe and the Santa Maria Transit Center. On July 1, that route will be split into the Guadalupe Flyer Express and the Guadalupe Flyer Local.
The Guadalupe Flyer Express will run between the Guadalupe Amtrak Station and Santa Maria Transit Center at a 30-minute interval, arriving in Guadalupe at the bottom of the hour. The local route will meet the express at the Amtrak Station, then proceed on a half-hour route to various stops throughout Guadalupe. Transfer between the two routes will be available for free.
The Guadalupe Flyer Local will see the addition of two stops, one in the Pasadera Homes development and the other at West Main Street and Montez Court. Additionally, the city has updated many of its bus stop locations with new shelters, lighting and signage.
The changes follow the city's Short Range Transit Plan, which was created with public feedback in December 2020.
In March of this year, with help from the state's Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, the city approved the purchase of its first zero-emissions bus for the Guadalupe Flyer route. The nearly $1 million bus will help Guadalupe meet a California law that requires all cities to move to zero emissions transportation by 2040.
Transit information can be found on mapping websites like Google Maps, including bus times and ticket costs.
Questions may be directed to the City of Guadalupe Public Works Director at 805-356-3910.