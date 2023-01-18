The Great American Melodrama Presents… The 39 Steps

Mix a Hitchcock thriller, a juicy spy novel, and a dash of the Melodrama’s patented hilarity and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. A ridiculously talented cast of 4 takes on more than 150 zany characters. Richard Hannay, a man bored with life, meets a woman with a thick accent who claims to be a spy. When she turns up dead, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on his trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale. This fast-paced, farcical thriller is fun for ages 9 to 90! Plays through March 6.Cost: Ticket prices vary; see website.When: 7 p.m. ~ Saturday, Jan. 30Where: 1863 Front St, OceanoInfo: (805) 489-2499www.americanmelodrama.com

 Contributed, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano is seeking area performers for its 2023 season.

This is paid work available for skilled performers on the Central Coast. Aauditions will be held Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its theater located 1863 Front St. in Oceano.

There are numerous positions for all genders in both regular-cast and understudy roles available for performers 18 years and older with professional training, experience and/or skillsets. Proficiency in singing and comic acting are highly desirable. All roles are paid positions and require daytime, evening and weekend availability.

