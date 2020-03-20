The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expands services during coronavirus pandemic

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has expanded its operations in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Foodbank has added four new locations in northern Santa Barbara County to provide healthy food to everyone who needs it for the pandemic’s duration.
Two of the new sites are in the Santa Maria area and the others are in the Lompoc Valley.
The Boys & Girls Club at 901 N. Railroad in Santa Maria will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Foodbank will also have a center at Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Rd., which will be open every Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In the Lompoc Valley, the Boys & Girls Club, 1025 W. Ocean, will distribute food Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
And the Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Rd., in Vandenberg Village will be open Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“It’s important to note that these four are our newly opened emergency food distribution centers as we expand our efforts to safely provide food because of the increased community need,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing and communications manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “These are in addition to our regular locations. Most of our regular locations that are already in place are still operating.”
In addition to the Santa Maria and Lompoc Valleys, food distribution centers can be found in Guadalupe, Buellton, Solvang, Los Alamos, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and New Cuyama.
All sites will offer both drive thru and walk-up service.
“People can use the drive thru by just driving up. They’ll be asked some simple questions — their name, number of people in the household, if it’s the first time this month that they’ve used our services. They’ll then pull forward and one of our volunteers will put their bag or bags of food into their car and off they go. Or they can walk up, answer the questions and get their food and head home. Either way, it’s fast and easy, it’s discreet.
“And it should be noted that we’re here for everyone. That includes people who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut back because of coronavirus. People should feel safe, comfortable when they come to one of our distribution centers.”
The Foodbank volunteers are taking all the proper safety precautions such as keeping a safe distance from customers, wearing gloves and using hand sanitizer.
There is one area where the Foodbank needs help.
“Volunteers – we need more volunteers,” said Smith-Meyer. “We need volunteers at our food distribution sites, at our two warehouses [on Foster Road in Orcutt and Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara] and delivery drivers, especially since we’ve started expanding our home delivery service.”
For a complete list of Foodbank distribution centers, go to www.foodbanksbc.org or call the Foodbank at (805) 967-5741 for more information.
