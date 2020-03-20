The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expands services during coronavirus pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In addition to the Santa Maria and Lompoc Valleys, food distribution centers can be found in Guadalupe, Buellton, Solvang, Los Alamos, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and New Cuyama.

All sites will offer both drive thru and walk-up service.

“People can use the drive thru by just driving up. They’ll be asked some simple questions — their name, number of people in the household, if it’s the first time this month that they’ve used our services. They’ll then pull forward and one of our volunteers will put their bag or bags of food into their car and off they go. Or they can walk up, answer the questions and get their food and head home. Either way, it’s fast and easy, it’s discreet.

“And it should be noted that we’re here for everyone. That includes people who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut back because of coronavirus. People should feel safe, comfortable when they come to one of our distribution centers.”

The Foodbank volunteers are taking all the proper safety precautions such as keeping a safe distance from customers, wearing gloves and using hand sanitizer.

There is one area where the Foodbank needs help.