The First United Methodist Church of Lompoc will host its annual "Worship in the Park" event at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Kiwanis Pavilion at River Park, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
The event will include music, a message from Pastor Joy Price, and activities meant to promote family fun and fellowship. Meals will be available for $5 per person, and attendees are encouraged to bring desserts. Picnic table seating will be available, but participants can also bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, contact the church at 805-736-1271.