The fast and furious of aviation: Viper Demo to perform at AirFest with new pilot

As a kid, Garret Schmitz was enchanted by an aerobatic performance by the U.S. Air Combat Command’s F16 Viper Demo in his hometown of Price, Utah. Years later, he ended up becoming not only an Air Force pilot, but a pilot with the same demonstration team he saw when he was young.
Schmitz now tours the country to perform with the Viper Demo in various air shows, including the Central Coast AirFest. His love for flying brought him from officer training to deployment to piloting an elite Air Force aircraft crew, and his desire to inspire others during the demo performances keeps him going.
“I get to go all over the country, get to interact with people all over the nation. I get to inspire them the way I was inspired,” Schmitz said.
This will be Schmitz’s first year flying at Central Coast AirFest with the Viper Demo team, along with the demo crew of around 15 people who help with public relations, aircraft maintenance and safety observations. During these demonstrations, pilots display the prowess of the Vipers by completing rolls and dives similar to what is performed in actual combat, shooting up from 20 feet to 15,000 feet off the ground.
“It’s a combat demonstration. It shows the capabilities of low flying planes,” Schmitz said. “There’s a lot of power in those planes, a lot of Gs ….. I’m really biased, but I think our demo is one of the best in the air show industry.”
The F16 single-seat fighter aircraft flown by the team is still used by the Air Force as one of the top dog-fighting planes, known for its maneuverability and all-weather capacity. Technically, the official designation of the aircraft is the Fighting Falcon, but it is more widely and affectionately known as the Viper, he added.
Schmitz studied aerospace engineering at the University of Arizona and completed a Reserve Officer Training Program before attending pilot training and pilot instructor training in Oklahoma and Texas, respectively. Following more training and accreditation at the Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, he was assigned to a fighter squadron in Korea and then to the Middle East.
In February of this year, while deployed in the Middle East supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, an ISIS defense task force, Schmitz was offered the position of Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration pilot. He accepted, and immediately headed back to the United States and the Air Combat Command base in Shaw, S.C., where the demo team is based.
“To go from that and watching the fights from the air, and then a couple days later to be back in the U.S, it was a bit of a culture shock,” Schmitz said of returning from deployment.
In January, prior to Schmitz’s selection, Zoe Kutnik was selected for the Viper Demo pilot position, making her the first female pilot for the demo team, but was relieved of her duties after just two weeks.
The previous season’s pilot, John Waters, resumed command from Kutnik until Schmitz was selected. After accepting the position, Schmitz completed six weeks of training and a certification process, and has been traveling for air shows since then, wowing audiences all over the country.