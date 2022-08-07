Photos: New Santa Maria school to be named Wednesday
Buy Now

Smith-Enos House

To file for a homestead, the prospective homesteader was required to pay a filing fee of $18 — $10 to make a temporary claim on the land, $2 for commission to the land agent and an additional $6 final payment, in order to receive an official patent on the land. Land titles could also be purchased from the government for $1.25 per acre following six months of proven residency.

Additional requirements included five years of continuous residence on the land, building a home on it, farming the land and making improvements. A homesteader had to be the head of a household, or be at least 21 years of age, and had to certify that he had never participated in war against the United States.

Plus, he needed two neighbors (or friends) to attest to the government that he had fulfilled all of the requirements. Union soldiers could shave off the time that they had served in the Civil War from the 5-year residence requirement.

GALLERY: Enos House moves
Buy Now

A worker prepares to move the Enos House in 2016.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

12
2
0
0
0