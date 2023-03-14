021423-smt-news-smjuhsd-chicago-006.jpg
Pioneer Valley High School theater student Alexa Martinez is raised by her cast members of the production of "Chicago" during rehearsals.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students will present “Chicago” inside the Pioneer Valley High School’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1.

The musical is set in the Roaring '20s during the jazz age. It tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderers locked up in Cook County Jail and their use of manipulation, feminism and the power of the media to obtain fame.

The production includes one student from Santa Maria High School, 16 from Righetti High School and 16 from Pioneer Valley.

