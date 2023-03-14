Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students will present “Chicago” inside the Pioneer Valley High School’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1.
The musical is set in the Roaring '20s during the jazz age. It tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderers locked up in Cook County Jail and their use of manipulation, feminism and the power of the media to obtain fame.
The production includes one student from Santa Maria High School, 16 from Righetti High School and 16 from Pioneer Valley.
“The energy of this show, this cast, is out of this world," said Makai Copado, a Pioneer Valley student, singer, dancer and actor. "It has been such a blast putting such a timeless and iconic show on, I am so confident people are going to enjoy it very much."
“We are very excited to be bringing together such amazingly talented students for a third joint Production,” said Selyn Harwin, the Pioneer Valley Theater and Technical Theater teacher. “The cast and crew have been working tirelessly on what is our most challenging production yet. We know our patrons are going to love watching this show as much as we enjoyed producing it”.