This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "G.O.P. Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates."

With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll reveals why. Voters favor Republicans to handle that issue by a massive 22 points.

"Crime is the sleeper issue of this cycle," Chris Hartline, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told the Post. GOP pollster Robert Blizzard added in Politico, "Any time you mention crime or public safety, the advantage for Republicans is significant every time." Democrats reluctantly agree. Crime "is an issue where Republicans are on offense almost everywhere," admits Zac McCrary, a Democratic strategist.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

